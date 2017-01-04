Surveillance video shows the suspect in a yellow hooded sweatshirt in the lobby of the building. He stands near the front door for a time, saying something unintelligible. Off camera, the victim appears to walk into the lobby and the suspect starts bashing him more than 15 times with the broomstick, even after he falls to the floor. (Published 2 hours ago)

A stranger attacked a 50-year-old man with a broomstick in the lobby of his Bronx building, then ran off with his wallet, authorities say.

Police say the victim was in his Morrisania lobby around 8 a.m. Monday when the suspect walked up to him and started whacking him with the broom.

Exclusive Woman Behind Viral Michaels Tirade Stands Behind Her Reaction

Surveillance video shows the suspect in a yellow hooded sweatshirt in the lobby of the building. He stands near the front door for a time, saying something unintelligible. Off camera, the victim appears to walk into the lobby and the suspect starts bashing him more than 15 times with the broomstick, even after he falls to the floor.

The suspect then grabbed the man's wallet, which police say was empty, from his jacket and fled.

The victim was treated at a hospital for a forehead laceration and bruising.

Anyone with information on the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). suspect began beating the man with the broom shortly after 8 a.m. Monday, leaving him with bruises and a cut forehead.