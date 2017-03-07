Man Yells Anti-Hispanic Remarks, Breaks Man's Nose on Subway: Police | NBC New York
Man Yells Anti-Hispanic Remarks, Breaks Man's Nose on Subway: Police

    A passenger on a J train made anti-Hispanic remarks to another rider last week in Brooklyn before punching him in the face, breaking his nose, police said. 

    The suspect was riding uptown around 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday when he walked up to another man as the train was approaching the Crescent Avenue station in Cypress Hills.

    Police said the suspect made the anti-Hispanic comments before punching the man in the face, according to the NYPD.

    The attacker ran away on foot and the victim was transported to an area hospital, where he was treated for a broken nose, police said. 

    Police described the suspect as being in his 20s.

