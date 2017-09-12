Man Slashes Straphanger in Brooklyn Subway Station: NYPD

Police are looking for the man who slashed a commuter inside a Brooklyn Subway station just before the afternoon rush Tuesday.

Police are looking for a slasher who cut a 27-year-old man in the face during some sort of dispute in a Brooklyn subway station just before the afternoon rush Tuesday, according to law enforcement sources.

The suspect, in his 30s, attacked the 27-year-old in the mezzanine of the Nevins Street 2/3/4/5 station in downtown Brooklyn about 4:15 p.m., the sources said.

The 27-year-old was cut on the right side of his face, the sources said. It wasn't clear if he was taken to a hospital.

The slasher ran off afterward and was still at large Tuesday afternoon.

The slashing did not disrupt subway service, but heavy police presence could be observed around the station, and at least one entrance was cordoned off by crime scene tape.