A paraprofessional at a Brooklyn school is accused of sexually abusing a 5-year-old kindergarten student.

Police say 62-year-old Alameldin Abdelrahim was arrested Thursday on charges of sex abuse and endangering the welfare of a child.

Police did not elaborate on the circumstances surrounding the charges, nor did they identify the school where the alleged abuse occurred.

The Daily News reports staff at Public School 200K in Bath Beach allegedly saw Abdelrahim in the school with the child's head touching his groin.

Parents said they were shocked by the allegations. Many were upset there was no email, letter or call from the school informing them of the arrest. The Benson Avenue school enrolls more than 1,300 students in its pre-K through grade 5 and special education programs, according to city data.

The Department of Education said in a statement Abdelrahim was immediately fired once the allegations came to light and he is no longer eligible to work in the city school system.

"These allegations are deeply disturbing," the statement said. "Safety always comes first and we are providing the school community with additional support."

It wasn’t clear if Abdelrahim had retained an attorney.



