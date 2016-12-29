Despite two of its neighborhoods having the highest murder rates in the city, Brooklyn is set to end 2016 as the safest year in recorded history.

Acting Brooklyn District Attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Thursday that the borough saw the fewest number of shootings and shooting victims since record-keeping began, according to data compiled by the NYPD. Brooklyn also recorded the second-fewest homicides ever.

Gonzalez said that 127 muders were recorded in Brooklyn in 2016, nearly 11 percent fewer compared to 2015. It's the second-fewest number of homicides ever recorded in a single year following 2014, when 122 murders were committed.

The number of shooting incidents and victims dropped 13 percent, outpacing citywide declines in both categories for the year. Brooklyn was the only borough to record declines in all three categories in 2016.

Brooklyn made a significant decrease in burglaries, down 25 percent compared to 2015. Total crime throughout the second-largest borough decreased nearly 10 percent.

Numbers were compiled through a CompStat analysis done through Dec. 25, 2016.