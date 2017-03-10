Brooklyn Man Shot in Head by Retired Cop Neighbor Dies: NYPD

The Brooklyn man shot in the head Monday by his neighbor, a retired NYPD cop, has died after days on life support, police say.

Joseph Stepinski, 45, died Friday at Bellevue Hospital, where he had been on life support since being shot in front of his home at 185 Greenpoint Ave., according to police.

His neighbor, Gene Barrett, was arrested at the scene charges of attempted murder, robbery, assault and burglary. It's unclear if charges will be upgraded.

Barrett, 51, retired from the NYPD in 2002 after nine years on the force, according to his defense attorney. He was injured on the job and retired on disability.

A retired police officer was in trouble with the law Monday night after he allegedly shot his landlord and then barricaded himself in his Brooklyn home. Ray Villeda reports. (Notice: The victim has since been identified as a fellow tenant of the alleged shooter, not his landlord). (Published Tuesday, March 7, 2017)

A motive is still not clear in the shooting, but Luis Andino, a friend of Barrett, told News 4 Monday that the victim would "stalk him, spy on him, walk into his apartment. These are things he'd complain about."