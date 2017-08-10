Cops Descend on Brooklyn Street After Officer Shot in Arm: Police - NBC New York
Cops Descend on Brooklyn Street After Officer Shot in Arm: Police

    Police have swarmed a Brooklyn block after an NYPD officer was shot in the arm, the NYPD says.  

    The officer was shot just before 5 p.m. Thursday near the intersection of Chestnut and Fulton streets, according to police.

    Some sort of scuffle took place and the officer was struck in his or her bulletproof vest. The bullet ricocheted off the vest and hit that officer in the arm, police said. 

    The officer was taken to Jamaica Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

    A person of interest ran from the scene and was holed up in the backyard of an apartment building on Ridgewood Avenue, near the intersection of Essex Street, according to police.

