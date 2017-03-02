Water Main Break Floods Brooklyn Streets

A water main break in Brooklyn Heights is flooding streets with brown water and causing some changes on the subway.

Fire officials say the rupture happened by Montague and Clinton streets at about 3:15 p.m.

Video posted to social media shows brown water bubbling up from the sidewalk and gushing through the street.

"Brooklyn Heights not smelling so good right now," tweeted Charles Beck.

R trains are running on the Q line from Canal Street to DeKalb Avenue as a result of the main break.