A gas station robbery in Brooklyn turned into a shootout on Monday, with the 70-year-old gas station attendant defending his premises, police say.

Police say a Brooklyn gas station owner and retired corrections officer exchanged gunfire with a pair of armed robbers when they tried to stick him up Monday afternoon.

Two men tried to rob the 70-year-old gas station owner on Gates and Throop avenues in the Bed-Stuy neighborhood at around 1:30 p.m, but he fired back, according to police.

The owner was shot in the leg during the shootout, police said.

He was taken to Kings County Hospital, where he's listed in serious but stable condition.

Police do not have any suspects in custody.