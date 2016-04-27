Brooklyn Artist to Feature Pigeons in Illuminating Performance

Artist Duke Riley greets a few of his performers.

Add pigeons to a work of art and you typically wind up with stains on a city park statue.

But Brooklyn-based artist Duke Riley is combining the two in a work of "performance art" intended to illuminate New York City's night sky.

About 2,000 homing pigeons, each equipped with a remote-controlled leg band LED light, will be released at twilight from coops aboard a former aircraft carrier docked at the Brooklyn Navy Yard.

The flock will swoop, twirl and glide over the East River for 30 minutes every weekend between May 7 and June 12.

The Brooklyn Navy Yard was selected because it once housed the nation's largest naval fleet of pigeon carriers.

"Fly by Night" also celebrates the dwindling pastime of pigeon keeping.

Tickets are free but must be reserved in advance.

The project is presented by Creative Time.