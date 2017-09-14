Bronx Teenager Charged With Hate Crime in Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Riverdale Home: NYPD - NBC New York
Bronx Teenager Charged With Hate Crime in Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray-Painted on Riverdale Home: NYPD

    Police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with the writing of anti-Semitic graffiti on a Bronx home belonging to a former New York City budget director.

    Investigators had said that three people spray-painted the word "Jew" onto the front door of the Riverdale house on Fieldston and 246th Street Saturday morning.

    A 16-year-old boy from the Bronx has been charged wuth criminal mischief as a hate crime, according to police. 

    Officials say the other two people believed to be involved have been identified, but won't be charged at this time. 

    Homeowner Philip Michael, a former budget director who's worked in city government under four mayors, told News 4 he was upset to find the graffiti on his front door. 

    Riverdale is home to a large Jewish community, including several Jewish schools and synagogues.

