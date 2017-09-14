Police say a teenager has been arrested and charged in connection with the writing of anti-Semitic graffiti on a Riverdale home. (Published 2 hours ago)

Teen Charged With Hate Crime in Anti-Semitic Graffiti Spray-Painted in Riverdale: Cops

Police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with the writing of anti-Semitic graffiti on a Bronx home belonging to a former New York City budget director.

Investigators had said that three people spray-painted the word "Jew" onto the front door of the Riverdale house on Fieldston and 246th Street Saturday morning.

A 16-year-old boy from the Bronx has been charged wuth criminal mischief as a hate crime, according to police.

Officials say the other two people believed to be involved have been identified, but won't be charged at this time.

Homeowner Philip Michael, a former budget director who's worked in city government under four mayors, told News 4 he was upset to find the graffiti on his front door.



Riverdale is home to a large Jewish community, including several Jewish schools and synagogues.