Police say a teenager has been arrested in connection with the writing of anti-Semitic graffiti on a Bronx home belonging to a former New York City budget director.
Investigators had said that three people spray-painted the word "Jew" onto the front door of the Riverdale house on Fieldston and 246th Street Saturday morning.
A 16-year-old boy from the Bronx has been charged wuth criminal mischief as a hate crime, according to police.
Officials say the other two people believed to be involved have been identified, but won't be charged at this time.
Homeowner Philip Michael, a former budget director who's worked in city government under four mayors, told News 4 he was upset to find the graffiti on his front door.
Riverdale is home to a large Jewish community, including several Jewish schools and synagogues.