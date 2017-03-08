Man Shot inside Burger King Restaurant: NYPD

A man who opened fire inside a Burger King restaurant in the Bronx, wounding a customer, is in police custody after he tried to carjack a minivan with a teen and child inside, police say.

The suspect didn't get far, police say -- he drove the minivan about a block before he was caught.

Police say the shooting victim's arm was grazed by a bullet inside the fast-food eatery near East Burnside and Jerome Avenue just after 2 p.m.

The 43-year-old victim chased the shooter, who tried to carjack a Honda Odyssey, according to police. An 18-year-old man and a 2-year-old boy were inside the vehicle, though it's not clear if the suspect forced them out before driving it.

The 36-year-old suspect is in police custody.

The shooting victim was taken to St. Barnabas Hospital, FDNY says.