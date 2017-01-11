Bronx Pair Falsely Reported Robbery to Get Out of Traffic Stop, Police Say | NBC New York
Bronx Pair Falsely Reported Robbery to Get Out of Traffic Stop, Police Say

    Authorities say two New York City men called 911 to report a false robbery in a bid to end a traffic stop in New Jersey.

    Burlington Township police say an officer stopped the car late Tuesday morning because it was being driven on a flat tire. The driver was Justin Garcia and his passenger was Shaquille Wilson, both 23-year-old residents of the Bronx.

    As the officer checked the car's registration, Burlington County officials received a 911 call reporting a robbery in a nearby area. Other officers responded there but found nothing.

    Authorities say further investigation determined the call came from Garcia's cell phone.

    Both men were charged with filing a fictitious police report and creating a false public alarm.

    It wasn't known Wednesday if either man has retained an attorney.

