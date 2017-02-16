Errol Hillary was arraigned in Westchester County Court on a host of charges, including murder and five counts of attempted murder, Thursday morning. (Published 14 minutes ago)

A Bronx man has been indicted on murder and assault charges in the Christmas shooting that killed the owner of a Mount Vernon nightclub and seriously wounded five others, Westchester County District Attorney Anthony Scarpino, Jr. announced Thursday.

Errol Hillary was arrainged Thursday morning on charges of second-degree murder, five counts of second-degree attempted murder, first-degree and second-degree assault and second-degree criminal possession of a weapon Thursday, officials said.

At around 2:50 a.m. Christmas day, Hillary entered The Mansion nightclub near North Third Street to attend a Christmas party, authorities said.

While inside the club, he became agitated and caused a disturbance. Police said when security asked him to leave the venue, he fought with two guards, who attempted to drag him out of the club.

Cleveland Douse was inside with owner O'Neil Bandoo, 40, when the men heard the commotion.

"When I heard the shots, I ran back to the bar," said Douse. "I ran back to the bar, I come downstairs, I come outside and I saw three men on the ground."

Douse and Bandoo entered the club and asked Hillary to comply with guards and leave the premises. That's when he grabbed a 9mm handgun and began shooting into the hallway from the front entrance of The Mansion.

Officers on patrol heard gunshots fired at around 4:26 a.m.. Authorities said Bandoo was shot once in the chest, killing him. Five others suffered serious, but non-life threatening wounds to the leg, arm, chest and back.

Security guards tackled Hillary to the ground immediately after shots were fired, but he was able to evade them. However, he wasn't fast enough to escape the police, who pulled up to the front of club in time to cuff the shooter.

Investigators told News 4 that Hillary has an open attempted murder charge in the Bronx.

Residents crowded in front of the nightclub hours after the shooting, shocked and in disbelief that a young father and husband was senselessly gunned down on a day of celebration.

The 40-year-old faces 25 years to life in state prison on the murder charge, 25 years on each of the attempted murder and first-degree assault charges and 15 years for criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree. His next court date is Feb. 28.

