State police say they've made an arrest in the case of a man found with gunshot wounds on the side of Interstate 95 in New York last week, after he apparently escaped a moving U-Haul van.

The shot man was found on the northbound side of the highway in Mamaroneck, between exits 18B and 19, the evening of July 18. The victim, 24-year-old Mouhamed Cisse of the Bronx, had apparently rolled out of a moving U-Haul van with Arizona plates and was hit by another car, according to state police.

Soon after 55-year-old Jamil Fields of the Bronx was identified as a suspect, he was seen driving a U-Haul van on Nereid Avenue, state police say. Investigators followed the van and arrested him on Richardson Avenue, with the help of NYPD.

Fields was arraigned at Harrison Police Station and remanded to Westchester County Jail without bail. He's scheduled to appear in Town of Harrison Justice Court Tuesday morning.

Man Found Shot on Side of Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck: Cops

A man was found suffering from gunshot wounds on the side of Interstate 95 in Mamaroneck, police say. Ray Villeda reports. (Published Tuesday, July 18, 2017)

It wasn't immediately clear if Fields had retained an attorney.