Broken Rail Disrupts Service on A, C Lines in Brooklyn

A broken rail at Broadway Junction in Brooklyn caused delays and service changes on northbound A and C trains Tuesday afternoon, the MTA said.

The MTA first tweeted about the broken rail around 2 p.m., saying northbound A and C subways were running with delays. Later, the agency said A trains were running local from Euclid Avenue to Broadway Junction.

Customers were advised to expect delays in C train service.

It wasn't clear if the issue would affect the evening commute.

