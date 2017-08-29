Broken Rail Disrupts Service on A, C Lines in Brooklyn - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Broken Rail Disrupts Service on A, C Lines in Brooklyn

    Broken Rail Disrupts Service on A, C Lines in Brooklyn
    A broken rail at Broadway Junction in Brooklyn caused delays and service changes on northbound A and C trains Tuesday afternoon, the MTA said. 

    The MTA first tweeted about the broken rail around 2 p.m., saying northbound A and C subways were running with delays. Later, the agency said A trains were running local from Euclid Avenue to Broadway Junction. 

    Customers were advised to expect delays in C train service.

    It wasn't clear if the issue would affect the evening commute. 

