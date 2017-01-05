Broadway theatres will dim their lights Friday night in honor of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the mother-and-daughter actresses who died one day apart last week.
Fisher died Dec. 27 after having a heart attack on a flight the week prior, and her mother Reynolds died the next day of a stroke.
Theatres will dim their marquees for one minute on Friday at 7:45 p.m., the traditional sign of respect from the Broadway community for a notable passing.
Both debuted on Broadway in 1973 in the musical comedy "Irene," for which Reynolds received a Tony nomination.
Published 1 minute ago