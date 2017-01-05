LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 25: Actresses Debbie Reynolds (R), recipient of the Screen Actors Guild Life Achievement Award, and Carrie Fisher pose in the press room during the 21st Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on January 25, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Broadway theaters will dim their lights Friday night in honor of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher, the mother-and-daughter actresses who died one day apart last week.

Fisher died Dec. 27 after having a heart attack on a flight the week prior, and her mother Reynolds died the next day of a stroke.

Theaters will dim their marquees for one minute on Friday at 7:45 p.m., the traditional sign of respect from the Broadway community for a notable passing.

Both debuted on Broadway in 1973 in the musical comedy "Irene," for which Reynolds received a Tony nomination.