What to Know A worker was about to drop off a load of trash when he saw some remains at a garbage transfer station in the Bronx last week, police said.

Additional remains were found at a trash site in New Jersey

Law enforcement sources identified the victim as 32-year-old Leondra Foster, and her boyfriend was later arrested

A 40-year-old Brooklyn man faced a judge Monday where he was charged with the murder and dismemberment of his girlfriend, whose body parts were found strewn in trash bins in New York and New Jersey and her head and feet allegedly discovered in his freezer.

Leondra Foster's torso and leg were discovered Jan. 17 at the Metropolitan Transfer Station in Hunts Point.

Over the next 24 hours, investigators tracked the movement of trash containers and found her arms, which had no hands, at a trash station in Kearny, New Jersey.

Foster's boyfriend, 40-year-old Somorie Moses, was originally arrested on charges of human corpse concealment and evidence tampering.

Cops Find Head, Hands, Feet in NYC Man's Freezer: Sources

However acting Brooklyn district attorney Eric Gonzalez announced Monday Moses had been arraigned before Brooklyn Supreme Court justice Matthew D’Emic on one count of second-degree murder and one count of concealment of a human corpse, and ordered held without bail.

He faced up to 25 years in prison if convicted.

Veronica Carr, a neighbor of Moses, had said the man "stayed to himself, he was real quiet, but you know how you get a feeling about somebody. He didn't set off too good with me, so I stayed away."

Foster's sister says there were red flags about Moses, a registered sex offender with a history of arrests. She said he made death threats against Foster.

"When she got the threat that he said he would kill my niece, my sister, myself, my mom, my dad, I think he got more hard," she said.

The sister said in devastation, "No woman deserves this at all. If you're in a domestic situation, get out. This could be you, this could be anybody's mother. Anybody's sister, aunt. This could be anybody."