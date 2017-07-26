An 8-year-old boy was rescued from a rollover crash that killed his father on a Long Island highway Wednesday, police say.

The boy and his father, 31-year-old Carlos H. Martinez, were traveling in a 2005 Dodge Caravan on the northbound Sagtikos Parkway in Brentwood at about 1:30 a.m. when the vehicle started to leave the roadway and mount the right shoulder, state police say.

The Caravan then crossed two lanes and hit the guard rail in the median, near exit S3, police said.

The car flipped over, ejecting both Martinez and his son, and then rolled back over the boy, police said.

Two good Samaritans stopped at the scene to help and rescued the boy from underneath the vehicle, according to police. He was taken to Good Samaritan Hospital with serious injuries but is expected to survive.

Martinez was pronounced dead at the scene.