Boy in Mosque Slashed in Face by Stranger Who Ran Inside: NYPD - NBC New York
OLY-NY

Boy in Mosque Slashed in Face by Stranger Who Ran Inside: NYPD

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Boy in Mosque Slashed in Face by Stranger Who Ran Inside: NYPD

    A 6-year-old boy inside a Bronx mosque was slashed in the face by a stranger who ran into the mosque while apparently trying to flee a group of people assaulting him outside, police say.

    Police believe the the child was cut accidentally when the man ran into mosque on Longwood Avenue with a sharp object, possibly a box cutter, Sunday afternoon.

    The child was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition. 

    The assailant, a man in his 30s, was gone by the time police arrived, and officers are continuing to look for him. 

    The nature of the dispute outside that prompted the man to run into the mosque wasn't clear.

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us