A 6-year-old boy inside a Bronx mosque was slashed in the face by a stranger who ran into the mosque while apparently trying to flee a group of people assaulting him outside, police say.

Police believe the the child was cut accidentally when the man ran into mosque on Longwood Avenue with a sharp object, possibly a box cutter, Sunday afternoon.

The child was taken to Lincoln Hospital in serious but stable condition.

The assailant, a man in his 30s, was gone by the time police arrived, and officers are continuing to look for him.

The nature of the dispute outside that prompted the man to run into the mosque wasn't clear.