Boy Scouts Will Allow Transgender Children into Programs

The family of an 8-year-old New Jersey boy says he was kicked out of Cub Scouts because he is transgender, a move that could open a new front in the debate over discrimination in Scouting. Michael George reports (Published Friday, Dec. 30, 2016)

The Boy Scouts of America says it will allow transgender children who identify as boys to enroll in its boys only programs.

The organization announced Monday that it had made the decision to base enrollment in boys only programs on the gender a child or parent lists on the application to become a scout. The organization had previously held a policy that relied on the gender listed on a child's birth certificate.

A spokeswoman for the organization says it made the decision based on states and communities changing how gender is defined.

A transgender child in Secaucus, New Jersey, was asked late last year to leave his Scout troop after parents and leaders found out he is transgender. The boy, Joe Maldonado, sued his local New Jersey Boy Scouts' Council for discrimination after he was kicked out of his Cub Scout troop.

Boy Scouts of America Spokeswoman Effie Delimarkos previously said in a statement to NBC 4 New York that Joe didn't meet the eligibility requirements to participate in the Cub Scout program but the organization did offer information on alternative program options.