Boy, Mother Found Dead in Manhattan Apartment: NYPD

The bodies of a 36-year-old woman and a young boy were found inside a Manhattan apartment Monday morning, police say.

The woman, believed to be the mother of the 4-year-old boy, was found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck in the sixth-floor home at 650 W. 153rd St. in Hamilton Heights at about 8:15 a.m., police said. She was lying on the living room floor.

The boy was found inside a bathtub, police said.

Both the child and the woman were pronounced dead on the scene.

The medical examiner will determine the cause of death on both bodies.