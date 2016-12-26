Boy, Mother Found Dead in Manhattan Apartment: NYPD | NBC New York
    The bodies of a 36-year-old woman and a young boy were found inside a Manhattan apartment Monday morning, police say. (Published 55 minutes ago)

    The woman, believed to be the mother of the 4-year-old boy, was found with an electrical cord wrapped around her neck in the sixth-floor home at 650 W. 153rd St. in Hamilton Heights at about 8:15 a.m., police said. She was lying on the living room floor.

    The boy was found inside a bathtub, police said.

    Both the child and the woman were pronounced dead on the scene. 

    The medical examiner will determine the cause of death on both bodies.

    Published 3 hours ago | Updated 54 minutes ago

