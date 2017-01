The little boy's mother and stepfather are being questioned.

Authorities are questioning a mother and stepfather in the death of a 4-year-old Brooklyn boy.

Police responded to a 911 call at a Riverdale Avenue basement apartment in Brownsville Wednesday evening and found little Zamair Cooms unconscious.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. Police say he had bruises on his body.

An investigation is ongoing.