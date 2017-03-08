An 8-year-old Staten Island boy suddenly died early Wednesday of apparent complications from an asthma attack, authorities said.

Police were called to the St. George home of Naseem Douglas on Saint Marks Place shortly before 12:30 a.m. and found the child unconscious.

He was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police say there were no obvious signs of trauma to Douglas' body. An autopsy will be conducted to confirm how he died.

The investigation is ongoing.