A Uniondale teen was killed in a brutal night shooting near Hofstra University, officials at the Nassau County Police Department said.

Alexon Moya, 16, was allegedly shot in the head by Jeustin David Maldonado, 17, while standing on Fenimore Avenue at around 11:27 p.m. last Friday, police said. Maldonado and a second suspect fled the scene on bicycles to parts unknown.

Moya was taken to Nassau University Medical Center in critical condition. A staff physician pronounced the teen dead after he succumbed to his injuries at 7 p.m. Monday, officials said.

Maldonado was arrested Tuesday for his involvement in the Long Island shooting. he is charged with attempted murder in the second degree, conspiracy in the second degree and criminal facilitation in the second degree.

Authorities said he is also charged with possession of a dangerous weapon in the fourth degree and menacing in the third degree from a Jan. 7 domestic dispute with his brother. He will be arraigned Wednesday in Hempstead.

The investigation is ongoing.