A 12-year-old boy armed with a gun tried to rob his classmate of her chicken nuggets at an East Harlem subway station Tuesday, police say.

The boy allegedly pointed a gun at her inside the 103rd Street and Lexington subway station before he told her to give him a chicken nugget, according to police. She refused and walked away.

He pursued the girl, then tried again, pointing a gun at her for a second time, police said. She then smacked the gun away and got on the train.

Authorities said the girl reported the incident at school the following day.

The boy was arrested as a juvenile for attempted robbery. Police didn't specify whether the weapon was recovered or if the child had been detained or released.

There were no injuries as a result of the incident.