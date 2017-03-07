A man allegedly waging an intense campaign of harassment against a former lover was responsible for bomb threats against the Anti-Defamation League and some Jewish centers around the country, authorities said Friday. Marc Santia reports.

A Jewish community center in New York was briefly evacuated early Tuesday after receiving a bomb threat, the latest in a string of threats that has prompted evacuations of dozens of facilities in 30 states in recent months.

The Louis S Wolk JCC of Greater Rochester in Monroe County received the threat overnight and sent an email to employees and members around 6 a.m., multiple reports said. According to NBC affiliate WHEC, about 80 people in the building at the time had to leave as investigators swooped in.

The nature of the threat wasn't immediately clear. Authorities deemed the center safe by 9:30 a.m.; it was slated to reopen shortly thereafter.

"I am aware that there are other JCC facilities across the country that have received the same or similar-type threats," Brighton Police Chief Mark Henderson said during a morning briefing, according to the Democrat & Chronicle. "We will work with the FBI to see if this was a similar type threat."

Authorities have been looking into more than 120 bomb threats called into nearly 100 JCC schools, child care and other similar facilities across the nation over the last few months. No injuries have been reported in any of the cases and no devices have been found. The FBI is assisting in the probe.

A man was arrested in connection with eight of the threats last week, including one against the Anti-Defamation League headquarters in Manhattan, but prosecutors say he's a copycat who used the pattern as a cover in a scheme to get back at a former lover.