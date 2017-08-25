Brooklyn Residents Protest Huge Building Development

What to Know Alloy Development are planning to build two tall mixed-use buildings in Boerum Hill

Residents in the quaint, townhouse-filled neighborhood are unhappy and petitioning against it

The developer says it's a way to "grow downtown Brooklyn responsibly" and will add public benefits

Residents in a quaint, townhouse-filled Brooklyn neighborhood are furious over a developer's plan to build the borough's tallest high-rise building in their backyard.

"The culture is gone," griped Boerum Hill resident Joseph Schneider, who's lived on his quiet tree-lined block for 40 years. Over the decades, he's seen many changes in his neighborhood -- the Barclays Center, new stores and new construction -- but a new proposal by Alloy Development to build a 74-story and a 38-story building across the street has shocked him.

"I knew it would happen sooner or later, but never expected something as massive as this is going to be," he said.

The development, being called 80 Flatbush, would take up a triangle block on Flatbush Avenue near State Street and Third Avenue, towering over part of the historic tree-lined neighborhood and blocking the view of the iconic Savings Bank clock.

The mixed-use space would also house a 350-seat elementary school and a new building for the Khalil Gibran International School.



"We believe that this is an opportunity to grow downtown Brooklyn responsibly, and to provide public benefits that will serve a diverse array of Brooklyn items in an area that is transit-rich and can support more density," Alloy said in a statement.

Under the NYC Educational Construction Fund, 15 private developments zoned for high-rises have been completed dating back to the 1970s. Earlier this year, the city teamed up with developer Avalon Bay to build a high-rise and three new high schools on East 96th Street.

The Department of Education said in a statement that the Educational Construction Find "is leveraging private funding to bring much needed public school seats to the area and provide the community with state-of-the-art school facilities to meet the needs of families."



But neighbors remained skeptical.

"Why the city needs to rely on corporate funds to finance schools boggles my mind," said Eileen Boxer. "What they are doing here is a political gesture to fill their pockets."

Dozens of Boerum Hill residents have signed a petition opposing the development. Alloy is expected to begin its official public review process at the end of the year.

The Department of Education says "community feedback is critical to this process and we will continue to engage with stakeholders throughout the course of the project."

