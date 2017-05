Police officers in Alley Pond Park, where a woman was found dead.

The body of a woman was found in a Queens park on Sunday, police said.

A birdwatcher discovered the badly decomposed body in a densely wooded area of Alley Pond Park, near 76th Street and Cloverdale Road in Oakland Gardens, the NYPD said.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The Medical Examiner will determine his cause of death, police said.

Her identity is being withheld pending notification of her family.