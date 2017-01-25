A woman's body parts, including her torso, leg and arms, were discovered in a trash transfer station and investigators followed the evidence back to a Brooklyn man who was arrested Sunday, police said. Marc Santia reports. (Published Monday, Jan. 23, 2017)

What to Know A worker was about to drop off a load of trash when he saw some remains at a garbage transfer station in the Bronx last week, police said.

Additional remains were found at a trash site in the Bronx

Law enforcement sources have identified the victim as 32-year-old Leondra Foster; her cause of death has not yet been determined

The woman whose body parts were found strewn in trash bins in New York and New Jersey last week, her head and feet allegedly discovered in her boyfriend's freezer, has been identified as 32-year-old Leondra Foster, law enforcement sources familiar with the investigation tell NBC 4 New York.

Foster's boyfriend, 40-year-old Somorie Moses, was arrested over the weekend on charges of human corpse concealment and evidence tampering, and sources tell NBC 4 New York the Bronx district attorney is expected to add homicide to the list of crimes.

Foster's torso and leg were initially discovered Jan. 17 at the Metropolitan Transfer Station in Hunts Point. Over the next 24 hours, investigators tracked the movement of trash containers and found her arms, which had no hands, at a trash station in Kearny, New Jersey.

Surveillance footage and cellphone records led investigators to Moses, who was arrested Sunday after Foster's head, hands and feet were allegedly found in his freezer during the execution of a search warrant.

A cause of death for Foster has not yet been determined, but the medical examiner has ruled the case a homicide.

Moses has been arrested eight times in the past, and was previously convicted of attempting to promote prostitution in the second degree and profit from prostitution of a child in a 2006 arrest in New York City, according to state records. He was sentenced to six months in a local jail and five years of probation in the case, and was on the state's sex offender registry.

Information on an attorney for Moses wasn't immediately available.

His neighbors, meanwhile, were disturbed by his latest arrest.

"I felt sick to my stomach, scared," said Marva Adams, recalling how the man who lives on the second floor would open the door for her and offer to help when she was juggling groceries. "Last night I didn't sleep at all, I was so nervous."

"He stayed to himself, he was real quiet, but you know how you get a feeling about somebody," added Veronica Carr. "He didn't set off too good with me, so I stayed away but the whole to find out somebody like that lived in this building -- my grandkids play in this hallways and that upsets me."