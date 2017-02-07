Authorities have identified a body found in a New Jersey park last week as a missing 18-year-old man.

Prosecutors said Tuesday a woman walking her dog in Lakewood's Shenandoah Park found Eliabit Mena dead on the ground the afternoon of Feb. 1.

He had been reported missing by his mother Sunday. Police say she told detectives Mena had been going to meet friends at the park the day he died.

His car was found unoccupied in the parking lot.

Authorities have ruled Mena's death a homicide. He graduated from Lakewood High School last year.

No arrests have been made in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocean County Prosecutor’s Office at 732-929-2027, or the Lakewood Police Department at 732-363-0200.