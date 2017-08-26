The bodies of two men were found in separate boroughs of the city on Saturday, police said.

The body of a 34-year-old man was discovered in the Hudson River, near Dyckman Street in Inwood, around 11 a.m.

A couple hours earlier, the body of an 81-year-old man was found floating in Clover Lake on Staten Island. The Staten Island Advance reported that the man had been missing.

Police said the medical examiner will determine the cause of death for both men.

Their identities have been withheld pending the notification of their families.