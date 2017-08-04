What to Know Meal delivery kit company Blue Apron will cut 1,270 jobs in Jersey City

The company went public in late June, but its stock has fallen 37 percent since

The cuts at the Jersey City warehouse represent about a quarter of Blue Apron's total staff

Meal kit delivery service Blue Apron is planning to slash nearly 1,300 jobs in New Jersey, less than six weeks after the money-losing company went public.

The company filed a so-called WARN Notice with the New Jersey Department of Labor, indicating it would eliminate 1,270 jobs at its Jersey City warehouse facility as of Oct. 6.

The layoffs would repressent about a quarter of the company's staff, based on the headcount in a recent regulatory filing. A Blue Apron spokeswoman was not immediately available to comment.

Blue Apron went public on June 29, but the market has not had much of an appetite for the stock; shares are down 37 percent since then.

The company lost more than $130 million from 2014 through 2016, and lost more money in the first quarter of this year. Blue Apron warned in a June 28 regulatory filing that it might never achieve profitability.



