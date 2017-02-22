What to Know A 29-year-old Staten Island woman was arrested for allegedly neglecting her blind, autistic and epileptic son, police say

Police found the 12-year-old boy naked, screaming and covered in his own waste, according to details from a criminal complaint filed Monday

The boy was so malnourished, he resembled an 8-year-old child in physical stature and appearance, the complaint said

A Staten Island woman allegedly made her son sleep on a urine-soaked mattress and neglected her son badly to the point where he resembled a child four years his junior, details from a criminal complaint filed Monday revealed.

Ashley Bronte, 29, was arrested Tuesday morning after police found her malnourished 12-year-old son alone in their home at 601 Port Richmond Avenue, police said. She was charged with one count of endangering the welfare of an incompetent or physically disabled person in the first degree, and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.

Bronte was also charged with attempted child abandonment, police said. ACS has been notified about the incident.

Police received a call about a naked boy banging his hands on the front window for several hours around 5:00 a.m., authorities said. The banging noises allegedly went on for two-and-a-half hours before the informant called 911.

With the help of the Emergency Services Unit, officers entered the home and found Bronte's son severely dehydrated, naked and screaming. According to police, she didn't return home until an hour later.

The young boy was found with dried feces on the backs of his legs and buttocks and dried urine on his legs, the complaint said.

In her deposition, NYPD officer Maritza Cahill said the child's mattress and bedroom carpet were covered in urine. When she attempted to ask the boy what was wrong, he responded in grunts and yells, then proceeded to rock himself back and forth for 90 minutes. The boy allegedly clenched and unclenched his hands while his eyes were closed.

According to police, Bronte said she is aware that her son needs constant care because he's blind and suffers from autism and epilepsy. She added that her son is part of an experimental program that requireds him to be given doses of medical marijuana.

The Richmond County mom was charged for drug possession in 2015 after officers found 350 glassine baggies of heroin on her at the time of arrest, police said.

