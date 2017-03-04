Blaze Ravages Church in New Jersey, Displaces Residents | NBC New York
Blaze Ravages Church in New Jersey, Displaces Residents

    A New Jersey church went up in flames early Saturday morning, torching its tower and damaging part of the front.

    Firefighters responded to the three-alarm fire near Central Avenue and 14th Street in Union City around 1:12 a.m., fire officials said.

    The tower and part of the front of Saints Joseph and Michael Church was damaged by the blaze, said Newark Archdiocese Spokesman James Goodness. The parish may have recently undergone renovations.

    Footage shows the inferno engulfing the entire tower of the church in bright orange flames from street level to its steeple. The flames creeped out onto the street and poured out of the tower's windows as firefighters rushed to quell the fire.

    Disaster workers from the American Red Cross were at the scene helping evacuated and displaced families settle at a reception center in Union City, a spokeswoman from the organization said.

    Published 32 minutes ago | Updated 26 minutes ago

