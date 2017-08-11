Blaze Forces 3 Families Out of Their New Jersey Homes - NBC New York
Blaze Forces 3 Families Out of Their New Jersey Homes

    Officials say eight people in three families were displaced by the East Orange fire. (Published 2 hours ago)

    Three families were forced out on to the streets in New Jersey after a fire ripped through an apartment building, officials say.

    Firefighters were called to Telford Street in East Orange just before midnight Thursday. There they found heavy flames in the back part of the building, fire crews said.

    The Red Cross says eight people in the three families are getting emergency assistance.

    Video from the scene shows thick flames spewing out of a back window as smoke fills the air. 

    Ryan Flanagan

    There is still no word on what may have started the fire or if anyone was hurt.

    Published 2 hours ago

