Officials say eight people in three families were displaced by the East Orange fire. (Published 2 hours ago)

Raging Fire Forces 3 Families Out on Street in New Jersey

Three families were forced out on to the streets in New Jersey after a fire ripped through an apartment building, officials say.

Firefighters were called to Telford Street in East Orange just before midnight Thursday. There they found heavy flames in the back part of the building, fire crews said.

The Red Cross says eight people in the three families are getting emergency assistance.

Video from the scene shows thick flames spewing out of a back window as smoke fills the air.

There is still no word on what may have started the fire or if anyone was hurt.