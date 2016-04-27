Bear Captured After Climbing Tree Outside NJ Library: Police

Authorities tranquilized a bear they say wandered through a New Jersey town Wednesday morning and climbed a tree outside a library.

The black bear was spotted meandering through yards near Burnett Avenue and Marion Terrace in Maplewood, according to authorities. Police were called to the area and found the animal.

They monitored the bear as it bumbled its way to the Maplewood Library’s Hilton Branch and climbed a tree.

Police kept the area around the library cordoned off until wildlife technicians with the New Jersey Division of Fish and Wildlife could tranquilize the animal.

They said they then used a safety net to reel in the bear and relocated it so it wouldn’t be a bother to anyone else in the town.