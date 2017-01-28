Auxiliary Bishop Punched in Face During NJ Mass: Deputies | NBC New York
NBC_OTS_NY

Auxiliary Bishop Punched in Face During NJ Mass: Deputies

By Brian Thompson

    processing...

    NEWSLETTERS

    Privacy policy | More Newsletters
    Diocese of Newark
    Auxiliary Bishop Manuel A. Cruz

    An auxiliary bishop was punched in the face while saying prayers at a service Saturday in New Jersey, deputies and the diocese said. 

    The Rev. Manuel A. Cruz needed two stitches in his lip after the attack at the Cathedral Basilica of the Sacred Heart in Newark, the Essex Sheriff's Office said. 

    Cruz was offering the opening prayers at a service celebrating the life of baseball player Roberto Clemente when a man in a white robe punched him in the face, knocking him backward, Tap Into Newark reported

    Charles Miller, 48, of Newark, was arrested and charged with simple assault, deputies said. He had no criminal history. 

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Top Tri-State News Photos

    Deputies were at the service because the Newark Diocese hires them for security, deputies said. 

    Published 2 hours ago

    Get the latest from NBC 4 New York anywhere, anytime

    • Download the App

      Available for IOS and Android
    Connect With Us
    AdChoices

    Advertise with us