Big Rig Carrying Concrete Wall Gets Stuck on Park Avenue - NBC New York
Big Rig Carrying Concrete Wall Gets Stuck on Park Avenue

The NYPD was trying to figure out how to move the massive truck, which was blocking all lanes on one side of Park Avenue

    Christian Koulichkov

    A big rig transporting a giant concrete wall has gotten stuck on Park Avenue, forcing police to close a street as they figure out how to move the massive truck. 

    It's not clear how the truck got stuck at the intersection; witness Christian Koulichkov said it appears the load was too heavy to make the hill and the truck got wedged in. 

    He said the NYPD was trying to move the truck with its own tow truck but it appears they may need a crane. 

    Police didn't immediately have details on the stuck truck. 

    Published 31 minutes ago | Updated 27 minutes ago

