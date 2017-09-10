Bicyclists Struck During NYC Bike Tour; Driver in Custody: Authorities - NBC New York
Bicyclists Struck During NYC Bike Tour; Driver in Custody: Authorities

    NBC10.com - Dan Stamm

    Two bicyclists were struck Sunday during the NYC Century Bike Tour, critically hurting one of them, and the driver was in custody, police said. 

    The victims were riding in a 100-mile bike race that goes through four boroughs when they were struck at 12th Avenue and 39th Street in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the FDNY said. 

    A 55-year-old woman was in critical condition and a 31-year-old man was in stable condition, authorities said. A third person suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention. 

    The driver of a Dodge four-door sedan. was backing out of a parking space when he struck the bicyclists, the NYPD said.

    The driver, a 39-year-old man, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the NYPD said. 

