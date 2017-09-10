Two bicyclists were struck Sunday during the NYC Century Bike Tour, critically hurting one of them, and the driver was in custody, police said.

The victims were riding in a 100-mile bike race that goes through four boroughs when they were struck at 12th Avenue and 39th Street in the Borough Park neighborhood of Brooklyn, the FDNY said.

A 55-year-old woman was in critical condition and a 31-year-old man was in stable condition, authorities said. A third person suffered minor injuries and refused medical attention.

The driver of a Dodge four-door sedan. was backing out of a parking space when he struck the bicyclists, the NYPD said.

The driver, a 39-year-old man, was arrested on a charge of driving while intoxicated, the NYPD said.