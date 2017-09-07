Bicyclist Critically Injured After Being Hit by Car on Long Island: Cops - NBC New York


    

    A man riding his bike on Long Island was critically injured when a car slammed into him, Suffolk County police say.

    The 2007 Honda Accord collided with the bicyclist when it was crossing Route 110 in Huntington Station just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

    The 31-year-old bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. The 42-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured.

    The driver has not been charged.

    The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police continue to investigate.

    Published 50 minutes ago | Updated 45 minutes ago

