A man riding his bike on Long Island was critically injured when a car slammed into him, Suffolk County police say.

The 2007 Honda Accord collided with the bicyclist when it was crossing Route 110 in Huntington Station just before 8 p.m. Wednesday.

The 31-year-old bicyclist was taken to an area hospital in critical condition, according to police. The 42-year-old driver of the Honda was not injured.

The driver has not been charged.

The vehicle was impounded for a safety check and police continue to investigate.