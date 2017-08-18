Police say the person on the bike was hit in Astoria. (Published 41 minutes ago)

Man on Bike Critically Hurt After Hit by Car in Queens: Cops

A 59-year-old man riding a bike in Queens was critically injured when he was struck by car Thursday night, police say.

Authorities say the man was riding his bike near 36th Avenue and 12th Street in Astoria when he was hit by a sedan just before 11 p.m. The car and a passenger remained at the scene, however, the driver of the car fled on foot, police said.

The passenger, who was not hurt, was taken into custody for questioning, officials said, but it wasn’t clear if he was charged.

There was no description of the suspect who fled on foot.

Neighbors rushed to help after hearing the crash.



"It just sounded like a big boom like a car hit another car," Linda Klisures of Astoria said. "It didn’t even sound like it hit a person. It sounded like it hit a car."



Video from the scene shows a heavy police presence along with a white car with a smashed windshield.

Police are investigating.