Duo Linked to 2 Bicycle Robberies in Manhattan: Police

Police say these two men have stolen bikes in two separate robberies in NYC.

Police are looking for a pair of robbers who cops say are targeting people on bicycles in Manhattan.

The NYPD says the 20-something-year-old suspects struck twice within five days last month in Washington Heights.

The duo first pushed a 44-year-old man off his bike near St. Nicholas Avenue and West 166th Street and fled south with the bike, police said.

Five days later, police say the same two men grabbed a man by the head near 548 West 165 St. and took his property. The suspects then took off heading east with the victim’s electric bicycle, according to officials.

Investigators Tuesday night released surveillance footage of the two suspects in the hopes of getting them off the street.

Authorities urge witnesses who may recognize the pair to call Crime Stoppers with tips.