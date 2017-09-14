Bette Midler Falls in Stage Mishap During 'Hello, Dolly!'

Grammy, Tony and Emmy winner Bette Midler took a spill after a set malfunctioned during a staging of the hit "Hello, Dolly!" revival on Broadway Thursday evening, according to members of the audience.

Audience members posted on Twitter that the 71-year-old peformer fell from a moving set sometime after the curtains rose at Shubert Theatre for the 8 p.m. showtime, leaving them in darkness.





But the show, as they say, went on. Midler returned to the stage about 20 minutes later to a thunderous applause, and finished the show. In all, she got four standing ovations after the mishap.

Midler has performed in the title role of the musical since April and won the Tony Award for best actress in June.

Top Celeb Pics: Jennifer Lawrence, Selena Gomez, Halle Berry