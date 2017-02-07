These Are the 100 Best Places to Live in America

What to Know Austin, Texas was rated the best place to live in the country, followed by Denver, Colorado; and San Jose, California

U.S. News & World Report has ranked the 100 best places to live in the United States and New York City makes the cut.

To make the list, U.S. News says a place had to have good value, be a desirable place to live, have a strong job market and a high quality of life. New York City came in 80th in this year's ranking -- a feat driven by high desirability and a job market rife with opportunity for people from any walk of life.

Lack of affordable housing in the city and high cost of living pulled its ranking down a bit.

"It's a place written about in songs, it has served as the backdrop for countless movies and it's inspired people worldwide with its grandiosity," U.S. News & World Report wrote. "Known as 'the city that never sleeps,' this relentless metropolis draws those seeking to advance their careers and push their limits. People come to New York City to pursue their dreams, achieve a better life and test the adage 'if you can make it here, you can make it anywhere.'"

Four other New York locales made the list -- with Syracuse and its low housing costs coming in at No. 28 and Albany, credited with high housing market value, a great job market and above average quality of life, came in at No. 30. Buffalo and Rochester came in at Nos. 33 and 39, respectively. U.S. News & World Report cited housing costs in those rankings as well.

No New Jersey city made this year's list, but two Connecticut spots earned rankings: Hartford, at No. 31, has lower-than-national-average housing costs, and New Haven, at No. 81, is a combination of “New England charm and global cosmopolitanism” in a “livable seaside metropolitan area," the report said.

Austin, Texas was rated the best place to live in the country, followed by Denver, Colorado; and San Jose, California.