If you plan to take in our Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, you may want to open your mind to older pets. Pat Battle explains.
Published 2 hours ago
Benefits of Older Pets
Link to this video
Embed this video
More videos (1 of 9)
If you plan to take in our Clear the Shelters event on Saturday, you may want to open your mind to older pets. Pat Battle explains.
More than 53,000 pets were adopted through the 2016 Clear the Shelters campaign, a nationwide push to place deserving animals in forever homes. Join the conversation on social media using #ClearTheShelters.