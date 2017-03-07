Ben & Jerry’s Treats Commuters to Ice Cream For Breakfast

Ben & Jerry’s celebrated National Cereal Day by throwing an early morning cereal bash in Grand Central Terminal’s Vanderbilt Hall.

The ice cream company gave out free samples of their three new Cereal Splashback ice cream flavors: Fruit Loot, Cocoa Loco and Frozen Flakes.

While Ben & Jerry’s is known for its many flavors, this is the company’s first venture in combining cereal with their ice cream.

"We wanted to take our flavor concepts and make people feel like a kid again, which is how we landed with our Cereal Splashback flavors,” the company’s flavor guru Eric Fredette said in a release.

Commuters were also treated to a cereal ball pit that they could jump into off of a raised platform. Both children and adults enjoyed the event, which allowed guests unlimited samples and the opportunity to have their picture taken.

The event that kicked off just after rush hour had a DJ to provide musical entertainment.

The Cereal Splashback flavors will officially be made available mid-March at Ben & Jerry’s locations.