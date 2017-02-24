Police say a good Samaritan tackled a suspect as he tried to jump from a bridge at the height of rush hour on Thursday. Ray Villeda reports.

A 35-year-old Brooklyn man faces nearly a dozen charges in connection with a dramatic police chase that ended with him tackled by a civilian just as he was about to jump off an overpass on the Belt Parkway Thursday.

Chopper 4 was over the scene as the saga unfolded and captured exclusive video of the takedown. Authorities said Friday Charles Moore was driving a motorcycle 90 mph on the highway Thursday afternoon; he was weaving in and out of lanes and police tried to pull him over. He wouldn't stop, and kept going west on the parkway, then moved onto the shoulder and crashed.

Moore was thrown off the vehicle and took off on foot, running 100,000 feet toward the Bay Ridge Avenue overpass, video shows, likely a 30-foot drop. A man ran out of his stopped car, swiftly tackled the biker and brought him to the ground before he could jump. Officers immediately swarmed the suspect.

Moore was arrested on a litany of charges, including reckless endangerment, criminal mischief, aggravated unlicensed operator and reckless driving, among other offenses. He's expected to be arraigned later Friday.

Information on an attorney for him wasn't immediately available.