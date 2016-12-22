Man Wounded in Police-Involved Shooting in New Jersey

Gunfire erupted in a quiet suburban neighborhood in New Jersey Wednesday night. Wale Aliyu reports. (Published 3 hours ago)

A man was wounded in a police-involved shooting in Belleville, New Jersey Wednesday evening, authorities say.

Belleville police said that one of their officers shot a man at the Joralemon Street home at about 6 p.m. It's not clear why officers responded to the home or what sparked the gunfire.

Essex County prosecutors say the man was taken to University Hospital in Newark in serious condition.

No officers were injured in the shooting.

Neighbors heard a helicopter in the area around the time of the shooting. They couldn't believe there was a shooting in their area.

"It's a surprise, but it's quiet around here usually," Karen Fugaro said.

Daniel Mejia agreed.

"It's scary and it's weird. Like I said this doesn't happen often over here in Belleville," Mejia said.